Search
Home Business
Business

Wall Street Pummels CRWD After Recent Earnings Report

by Denise Gardner

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that CrowdStrike Announces Integration with ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRWD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $151.52, which is $20.09 above the current price. CRWD currently public float of 182.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRWD was 6.33M shares.

CRWD’s Market Performance

CRWD stocks went up by 4.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.53% and a quarterly performance of 30.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.26% for CRWD stocks with a simple moving average of 66.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWD reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for CRWD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to CRWD, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

CRWD Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.81. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. saw 163.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 24,951 shares at the price of $130.91 back on Sep 10. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 0 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., valued at $3,266,311 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Michael J., the PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $131.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Carpenter Michael J. is holding 129,652 shares at $3,947,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -30.34 for the present operating margin
  • +70.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at -29.45. The total capital return value is set at -35.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.91. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Related Articles

Business

Can Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Roku Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.44. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Roku Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.44. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)

Nicola Day - 0
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went up by 15.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.86. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) went up by 1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.73. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)

Nicola Day - 0
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went up by 15.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

MetLife Inc. (MET) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DELL Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.61. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Under Armour Inc. (UAA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Nicola Day - 0
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.14. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) went up by 1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.73. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)

Denise Gardner - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links