The Chart for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.41. The company’s stock price has collected -2.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.00, which is $21.96 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 70.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 1.47M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went down by -2.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.04% and a quarterly performance of 6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Bill.com Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.72% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of 34.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $120 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BILL, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

BILL Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -2.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.80. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw 128.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Aji Rajesh A., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $87.89 back on Sep 15. After this action, Aji Rajesh A. now owns 7,646 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $527,359 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $87.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 4,781 shares at $877,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.70 for the present operating margin

+75.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at -19.73. The total capital return value is set at -7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.03. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.