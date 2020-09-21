Search
The Chart for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s stock price has collected 2.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that AdaptHealth Corp. to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity 40(th) Annual Growth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for AdaptHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.92, which is $4.29 above the current price. AHCO currently public float of 27.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 366.10K shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went up by 2.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly performance of 24.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of 37.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $31 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AHCO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

AHCO Trading at 7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw 106.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.82 for the present operating margin
  • +16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at -2.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 36.04M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Quick Links