T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Just Got Our Attention

by Nicola Day

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.15. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that T2 Biosystems to Participate in Sepsis Alliance Summit

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ :TTOO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTOO is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. TTOO currently public float of 111.88M and currently shorts hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTOO was 12.73M shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

TTOO stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.89% and a quarterly performance of 0.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for T2 Biosystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.75% for TTOO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.19% for the last 200 days.

TTOO Trading at -18.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -18.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3860. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw 6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Sprague John M, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 24. After this action, Sprague John M now owns 22,222 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $3,416 using the latest closing price.

Barclay Alec, the SVP, Operations of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 5,808 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Barclay Alec is holding 46,294 shares at $4,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -624.57 for the present operating margin
  • -101.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -707.93. Equity return is now at value 299.10, with -128.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

