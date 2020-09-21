Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that SEE Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE :SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Sealed Air Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $4.62 above the current price. SEE currently public float of 154.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEE was 1.15M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.89% and a quarterly performance of 23.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Sealed Air Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.97% for SEE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SEE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

SEE Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.82. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Deily Karl R, who sale 9,239 shares at the price of $40.18 back on Sep 01. After this action, Deily Karl R now owns 176,596 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $371,259 using the latest closing price.

Deily Karl R, the Senior Vice President of Sealed Air Corporation, sale 10,563 shares at $40.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Deily Karl R is holding 185,835 shares at $426,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.14 for the present operating margin

+31.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +6.12. The total capital return value is set at 19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value -211.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 240.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.60. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.