Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

by Melissa Arnold

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.78. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics, Innovation Pipeline, and Rebranding Initiatives

Is It Worth Investing in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ :AWH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWH is at 3.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. AWH currently public float of 50.86M and currently shorts hold a 13.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWH was 871.03K shares.

AWH’s Market Performance

AWH stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.90% and a quarterly performance of -33.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 441.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.89% for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.68% for AWH stocks with a simple moving average of 35.10% for the last 200 days.

AWH Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +277.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. saw 254.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWH starting from SCHREIBER DAVID, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Sep 08. After this action, SCHREIBER DAVID now owns 185,018 shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., valued at $139,000 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., purchase 2,285,715 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 25,394,517 shares at $8,000,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -336.67 for the present operating margin
  • +26.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at -335.76. The total capital return value is set at -163.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -166.70. Equity return is now at value -178.00, with -109.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.88. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

