Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.70. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., in Partnership With Verily, Delivers OneFifteen Living, a Residential Housing Component of OneFifteen’s One-of-a-Kind Campus Dedicated to Reversing the Trajectory of the Opioid Epidemic and Overcoming Addiction

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE :ARE) Right Now?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARE is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $185.75, which is $28.59 above the current price. ARE currently public float of 124.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARE was 854.61K shares.

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.04% and a quarterly performance of -3.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.40% for ARE stocks with a simple moving average of 0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $185 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARE reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for ARE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARE, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

ARE Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.07. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from Moglia Peter M, who sale 6,119 shares at the price of $163.16 back on Sep 14. After this action, Moglia Peter M now owns 170,014 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $998,376 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS JOEL S, the Executive Chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $172.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that MARCUS JOEL S is holding 324,431 shares at $1,293,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.57 for the present operating margin

+37.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +23.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.49. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 79.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.29. Total debt to assets is 38.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 183.29M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.94. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 142.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.