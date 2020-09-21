Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.89. The company’s stock price has collected 25.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.33, which is $5.13 above the current price. RLAY currently public float of 45.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 526.72K shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for Relay Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.04% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of 18.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

RLAY Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +25.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

The total capital return value is set at -20.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.78.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.08.