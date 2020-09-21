Search
Home Trending
Trending

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.89. The company’s stock price has collected 25.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.33, which is $5.13 above the current price. RLAY currently public float of 45.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 526.72K shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for Relay Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.04% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of 18.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

RLAY Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +25.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

The total capital return value is set at -20.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.78.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.08.

Previous articleIs Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Discovery Inc.?

Related Articles

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Nicola Day - 0
Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s...
Trending

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Denise Gardner - 0
First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Nicola Day - 0
Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Denise Gardner - 0
First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.94. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels FOLD After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.13. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Denise Gardner - 0
First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went down by -4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.41. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Nicola Day - 0
Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels FOLD After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Discovery Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.94. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went up by 9.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Nicola Day - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links