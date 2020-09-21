Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Just Got Our Attention

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.98. The company’s stock price has collected 18.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Ovintiv Ends JV with PetroChina and Becomes 100% Owner in Partitioned Duvernay Position

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE :OVV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 4.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Ovintiv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.39, which is $6.53 above the current price. OVV currently public float of 256.54M and currently shorts hold a 10.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVV was 5.82M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV stocks went up by 18.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.64% and a quarterly performance of -5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.57% for Ovintiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.00% for OVV stocks with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $11 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to OVV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

OVV Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +18.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -56.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Suttles Douglas James, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $9.48 back on Sep 08. After this action, Suttles Douglas James now owns 93,335 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $18,950 using the latest closing price.

Suttles Douglas James, the Chief Executive Officer of Ovintiv Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $8.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Suttles Douglas James is holding 91,335 shares at $17,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Equity return is now at value -42.50, with -18.80 for asset returns.