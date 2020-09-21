Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK)

by Ethane Eddington

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :SSPK) Right Now?

SSPK currently public float of 23.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSPK was 92.16K shares.

SSPK’s Market Performance

SSPK stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.19% and a quarterly performance of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.40% for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for SSPK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

SSPK Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSPK rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSPK starting from Polar Asset Management Partner, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $9.88 back on May 13. After this action, Polar Asset Management Partner now owns 3,021,028 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., valued at $494,000 using the latest closing price.

Polar Asset Management Partner, the 10% Owner of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., sold 75,000 shares at $9.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Polar Asset Management Partner is holding 2,498,500 shares at $741,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSPK

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

