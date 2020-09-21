Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

by Ethane Eddington

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock price has collected 8.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Baker Hughes Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE :BKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKR is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $5.57 above the current price. BKR currently public float of 654.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKR was 6.70M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stocks went up by 8.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.10% and a quarterly performance of -2.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.15% for BKR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 19th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BKR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

BKR Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw -40.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Simonelli Lorenzo, who purchase 71,275 shares at the price of $14.12 back on Sep 02. After this action, Simonelli Lorenzo now owns 287,096 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $1,006,104 using the latest closing price.

Beattie William G, the Director of Baker Hughes Company, purchase 5,000 shares at $17.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Beattie William G is holding 17,466 shares at $88,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.82 for the present operating margin
  • +21.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at +0.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 34.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.39. Total debt to assets is 13.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 420.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

