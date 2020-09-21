Search
Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) went down by -17.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ :LEGN) Right Now?

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 457.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Legend Biotech Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.67, which is $24.34 above the current price. LEGN currently public float of 11.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEGN was 189.50K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

LEGN stocks went up by 3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly performance of -19.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Legend Biotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.84% for LEGN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEGN reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for LEGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 1st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEGN, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

LEGN Trading at -21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -16.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.98. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw -13.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -239.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -232.21.

Quick Links