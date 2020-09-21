Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.?

by Denise Gardner

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) went down by -29.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.50. The company’s stock price has collected -35.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Zomedica Announces Letter to Shareholders in Connection With Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX :ZOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZOM is at -0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.50. ZOM currently public float of 510.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZOM was 51.19M shares.

ZOM’s Market Performance

ZOM stocks went down by -35.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.28% and a quarterly performance of -63.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.66% for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.62% for ZOM stocks with a simple moving average of -65.78% for the last 200 days.

ZOM Trading at -50.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares sank -48.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM fell by -35.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1126. In addition, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw -78.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from POWERS JOHNNY D, who purchase 625,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 07. After this action, POWERS JOHNNY D now owns 625,000 shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

The total capital return value is set at -687.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -687.85. Equity return is now at value 586.20, with -110.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

