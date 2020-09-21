Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Toll Brothers Inc.?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Toll Brothers Announces Acquisition of Keller Homes to Drive Expansion into Colorado Springs Market

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE :TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.04, which is $1.79 above the current price. TOL currently public float of 114.41M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOL was 2.14M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stocks went up by 0.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.15% and a quarterly performance of 40.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Toll Brothers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for TOL stocks with a simple moving average of 27.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $44 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to TOL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

TOL Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.71. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Connor Martin P., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 16. After this action, Connor Martin P. now owns 60,169 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

TOLL ROBERT I, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 254,986 shares at $44.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that TOLL ROBERT I is holding 500,000 shares at $11,277,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+19.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 7.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 77.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.60. Total debt to assets is 36.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.60.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 170.86M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.21. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.