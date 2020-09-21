Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KeyCorp?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.52. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Key Private Bank Awarded Outstanding Achievement In Trusts From WealthManagement.com For The Second Consecutive Year

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.72, which is $1.26 above the current price. KEY currently public float of 970.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 9.59M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.94% and a quarterly performance of -5.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.17% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to KEY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.54. In addition, KeyCorp saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Mago Angela G, who sale 3,646 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Jul 24. After this action, Mago Angela G now owns 168,183 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $45,429 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of KeyCorp, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 66,874 shares at $23,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +22.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 83.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.61. Total debt to assets is 9.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.