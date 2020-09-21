Search
Is Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock price has collected 37.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :SBE) Right Now?

SBE currently public float of 22.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBE was 444.81K shares.

SBE’s Market Performance

SBE stocks went up by 37.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.84% and a quarterly performance of 44.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.27% for SBE stocks with a simple moving average of 37.57% for the last 200 days.

SBE Trading at 31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBE rose by +34.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation saw 45.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBE starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 548,350 shares at the price of $10.21 back on Aug 24. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 3,060,483 shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, valued at $5,598,654 using the latest closing price.

