Is a Correction Looming Ahead for VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) went up by 9.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.53. The company’s stock price has collected -13.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ :VRME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRME is at 0.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for VerifyMe, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VRME currently public float of 1.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRME was 129.66K shares.

VRME’s Market Performance

VRME stocks went down by -13.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.29% and a quarterly performance of -20.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.43% for VerifyMe, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.92% for VRME stocks with a simple moving average of -25.11% for the last 200 days.

VRME Trading at -10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRME fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, VerifyMe, Inc. saw -10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-993.91 for the present operating margin

-110.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for VerifyMe, Inc. stands at -1024.65. The total capital return value is set at -270.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -333.78. Equity return is now at value -183.10, with -143.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.