Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sysco Corporation (SYY)

by Ethane Eddington

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price has collected 8.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Sysco Launches Foodie Solutions(TM) to Equip Customers With Innovative Tools to Navigate Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE :SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 171.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sysco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.13, which is -$2.5 below the current price. SYY currently public float of 507.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYY was 3.31M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY stocks went up by 8.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.44% and a quarterly performance of 24.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Sysco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.35% for SYY stocks with a simple moving average of 8.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYY, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

SYY Trading at 16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.77. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -20.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Newcomb Nancy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $60.38 back on Sep 02. After this action, Newcomb Nancy now owns 61,873 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $603,800 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 1,134 shares at $57.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 38,403 shares at $65,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.25 for the present operating margin
  • +17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +0.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corporation (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,301.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.86. Total debt to assets is 66.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,158.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Quick Links