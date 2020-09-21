Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

by Daisy Galbraith

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate at 2020 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE :IR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.86, which is -$0.52 below the current price. IR currently public float of 370.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IR was 3.02M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.27% and a quarterly performance of 24.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for IR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 13th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to IR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

IR Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.66. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 200,018 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Scheske Michael J, the VP, Corporate Controller of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 12,805 shares at $34.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Scheske Michael J is holding 1,000 shares at $443,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.50 for asset returns.

