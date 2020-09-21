Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

by Ethane Eddington

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went up by 4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s stock price has collected 11.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Ocugen to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ :OCGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ocugen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.70. OCGN currently public float of 121.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCGN was 33.91M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stocks went up by 11.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.85% and a quarterly performance of 54.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.54% for Ocugen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.85% for OCGN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.48% for the last 200 days.

OCGN Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -25.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3640. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw -31.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Castillo Kirsten, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 28. After this action, Castillo Kirsten now owns 75,000 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $23,498 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen Inc., purchase 143,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 406,000 shares at $50,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -614.70, with -159.50 for asset returns.

Quick Links