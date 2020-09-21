Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) went down by -3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDP) Right Now?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDP is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.20, which is $6.67 above the current price. MEDP currently public float of 27.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDP was 316.13K shares.

MEDP’s Market Performance

MEDP stocks went down by -2.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.27% and a quarterly performance of 25.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Medpace Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.94% for MEDP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEDP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MEDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEDP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $83 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to MEDP, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

MEDP Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDP fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.58. In addition, Medpace Holdings Inc. saw 33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDP starting from GEIGER JESSE J, who sale 3,110 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, GEIGER JESSE J now owns 6,382 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc., valued at $404,300 using the latest closing price.

GEIGER JESSE J, the CFO & COO, Lab Operations of Medpace Holdings Inc., sale 3,700 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that GEIGER JESSE J is holding 6,382 shares at $481,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.78 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medpace Holdings Inc. stands at +11.63. The total capital return value is set at 17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.67. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), the company’s capital structure generated 7.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.18. Total debt to assets is 4.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 38.15M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.