Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iCAD, Inc. (ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) went down by -20.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.31. The company’s stock price has collected 25.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ :ICAD) Right Now?

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 101.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICAD is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for iCAD, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.70, which is $5.45 above the current price. ICAD currently public float of 20.99M and currently shorts hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICAD was 286.66K shares.

ICAD’s Market Performance

ICAD stocks went up by 25.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.81% and a quarterly performance of 10.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for iCAD, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.50% for ICAD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICAD stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ICAD by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ICAD in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on February 5th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICAD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ICAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 9th, 2020.

Canaccord Adams gave a rating of “Buy” to ICAD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on December 9th of the previous year.

ICAD Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, iCAD, Inc. saw 49.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from SASSINE ANDY, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $9.47 back on Sep 09. After this action, SASSINE ANDY now owns 1,314,882 shares of iCAD, Inc., valued at $94,746 using the latest closing price.

SASSINE ANDY, the Director of iCAD, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that SASSINE ANDY is holding 1,324,882 shares at $93,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.41 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCAD, Inc. stands at -43.24. The total capital return value is set at -26.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.62. Equity return is now at value -149.60, with -48.50 for asset returns.

Based on iCAD, Inc. (ICAD), the company’s capital structure generated 443.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.60. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 344.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.