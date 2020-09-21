Search
Here’s Our Rant About The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

by Nicola Day

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Weber Shandwick & CMG Global Healthcare Lead Laura Schoen Inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Femme

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE :IPG) Right Now?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPG is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.15, which is $2.49 above the current price. IPG currently public float of 387.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPG was 3.93M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG stocks went up by 3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.78% and a quarterly performance of 4.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for IPG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 24th, 2019.

IPG Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.89. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from GUILFOILE MARY, who sale 8,735 shares at the price of $18.28 back on Aug 07. After this action, GUILFOILE MARY now owns 108,114 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $159,676 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON DAWN E, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that HUDSON DAWN E is holding 60,255 shares at $50,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.96 for the present operating margin
  • +11.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +6.42. The total capital return value is set at 15.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.41. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 226.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Quick Links