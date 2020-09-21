Here’s Our Rant About RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) went down by -6.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE :RLJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.70, which is $1.24 above the current price. RLJ currently public float of 162.70M and currently shorts hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLJ was 1.70M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.35% and a quarterly performance of -2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for RLJ Lodging Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.25% for RLJ stocks with a simple moving average of -16.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLJ reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for RLJ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to RLJ, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

RLJ Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -46.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Mar 10. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 48,508 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $25,175 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Patricia L, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, purchase 2,500 shares at $10.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Gibson Patricia L is holding 46,008 shares at $26,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.01 for the present operating margin

+19.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.98. Total debt to assets is 39.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 160.42M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.89. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.