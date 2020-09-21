Here’s Our Rant About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s stock price has collected -6.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNX is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.71, which is $10.49 above the current price. KNX currently public float of 124.89M and currently shorts hold a 24.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNX was 2.03M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX stocks went down by -6.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of -0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.13% for KNX stocks with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

KNX Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.14. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from GARNREITER MICHAEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.25 back on Sep 09. After this action, GARNREITER MICHAEL now owns 9,318 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $236,250 using the latest closing price.

Nester Lyndee Moyes, the Member of 10% owner group of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 200 shares at $47.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Nester Lyndee Moyes is holding 120,545 shares at $9,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.21 for the present operating margin

+15.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 15.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.58. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.60.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 249.17M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.