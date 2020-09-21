Search
Here’s How Your Trade HHT Aggressively Right Now

by Melissa Arnold

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected -28.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Color Star Technology Announces Pricing of $6.6 million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :HHT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. HHT currently public float of 5.25M and currently shorts hold a 23.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HHT was 4.43M shares.

HHT’s Market Performance

HHT stocks went down by -28.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.62% and a quarterly performance of -32.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.18% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.35% for HHT stocks with a simple moving average of -47.05% for the last 200 days.

HHT Trading at -52.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHT fell by -28.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8215. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw -64.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -20.19 for the present operating margin
  • +10.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -32.96. The total capital return value is set at -26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -281.49.

Based on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT), the company’s capital structure generated 5,622.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Quick Links