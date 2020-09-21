Here’s How Your Trade CPRX Aggressively Right Now

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s stock price has collected 5.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that KYE Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Challenge Health Canada’s Decision to Overlook Firdapse(R) Data Exclusivity

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.58. CPRX currently public float of 96.33M and currently shorts hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.92M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.18% and a quarterly performance of -26.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.31% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.35% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at -14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $4.82 back on Dec 05. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 0 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $723,150 using the latest closing price.

INGENITO GARY, the Chief Medical Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $4.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that INGENITO GARY is holding 0 shares at $466,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.11 for the present operating margin

+85.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +31.16. The total capital return value is set at 45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.84. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.97M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.