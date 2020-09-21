Search
Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

by Denise Gardner

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.14. The company’s stock price has collected 11.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :RVMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.25, which is $11.31 above the current price. RVMD currently public float of 41.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVMD was 365.87K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stocks went up by 11.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.73% and a quarterly performance of -17.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Revolution Medicines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.66% for RVMD stocks with a simple moving average of 6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $55 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RVMD, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

RVMD Trading at 16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +11.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.22. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from GOLDSMITH MARK A, who sale 712 shares at the price of $31.05 back on Sep 18. After this action, GOLDSMITH MARK A now owns 113,879 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $22,106 using the latest closing price.

GOLDSMITH MARK A, the See Remarks of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 7,342 shares at $31.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that GOLDSMITH MARK A is holding 0 shares at $232,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -106.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -95.25. The total capital return value is set at -42.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Quick Links