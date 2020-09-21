Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Recognizes Employees Named to MAKERS Class of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.65, which is $9.43 above the current price. MS currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 10.07M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 6.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $61 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

MS Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.56. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from ROONEY ROBERT P, who sale 18,355 shares at the price of $52.18 back on Jul 21. After this action, ROONEY ROBERT P now owns 209,542 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $957,843 using the latest closing price.

Hotsuki Keishi, the Chief Risk Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 19,000 shares at $52.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Hotsuki Keishi is holding 243,666 shares at $988,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +14.28. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 336.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.12. Total debt to assets is 30.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.