Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LGC) Right Now?

LGC currently public float of 2.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGC was 6.52K shares.

LGC’s Market Performance

LGC stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of 2.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.74% for Legacy Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for LGC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.71% for the last 200 days.

LGC Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGC rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Legacy Acquisition Corp. saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGC starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 100 shares at the price of $10.69 back on Aug 13. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 748,574 shares of Legacy Acquisition Corp., valued at $1,069 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Legacy Acquisition Corp., sold 100 shares at $10.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 748,674 shares at $1,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGC

The total capital return value is set at -63.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.74.

Based on Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC), the company’s capital structure generated 39.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.14.