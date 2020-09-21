Search
Home Business
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)

by Denise Gardner

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LGC) Right Now?

LGC currently public float of 2.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGC was 6.52K shares.

LGC’s Market Performance

LGC stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of 2.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.74% for Legacy Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for LGC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.71% for the last 200 days.

LGC Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGC rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Legacy Acquisition Corp. saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGC starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 100 shares at the price of $10.69 back on Aug 13. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 748,574 shares of Legacy Acquisition Corp., valued at $1,069 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Legacy Acquisition Corp., sold 100 shares at $10.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 748,674 shares at $1,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGC

The total capital return value is set at -63.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.74.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC), the company’s capital structure generated 39.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.14.

Previous articleHere’s How Your Trade CNMD Aggressively Right Now
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA)

Related Articles

Companies

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels D After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DISH Network Corporation (DISH)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels D After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Express Company?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Western Digital Corporation (WDC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DISH Network Corporation (DISH)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Pummels NFLX After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $575.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20....
Read more
Companies

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links