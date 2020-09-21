e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/20 that Finance Chiefs Prioritize Employee Retention as Coronavirus Pandemic Drags On

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE :ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.78, which is $5.82 above the current price. ELF currently public float of 39.33M and currently shorts hold a 6.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELF was 753.56K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.65% and a quarterly performance of -1.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.62% for ELF stocks with a simple moving average of 12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELF, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ELF Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.79. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from Baruch Richard F Jr, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $19.55 back on Sep 03. After this action, Baruch Richard F Jr now owns 186,272 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $117,302 using the latest closing price.

Watson Maureen C., the Director of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 8,353 shares at $19.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Watson Maureen C. is holding 14,227 shares at $162,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.47 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +6.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.77. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.71. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.44M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.20. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.