Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)?

by Melissa Arnold

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/18/20 that Semiconductor stocks are hot, and these numbers say they have more room to run

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.78, which is $11.75 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 9.29M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.32% and a quarterly performance of 24.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.23% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 25.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

QCOM Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.58. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from POLEK ERIN L, who sale 54 shares at the price of $107.42 back on Aug 03. After this action, POLEK ERIN L now owns 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $5,801 using the latest closing price.

Palkhiwala Akash J., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 3,925 shares at $102.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Palkhiwala Akash J. is holding 17,790 shares at $401,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.29 for the present operating margin
  • +64.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 42.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.32. Equity return is now at value 69.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 324.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.45. Total debt to assets is 48.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.15B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Quick Links