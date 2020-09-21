Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3552.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 11 hours ago that This chart signal says stop buying megacap technology stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 41 analysts out of 47 who provided ratings for Amazon.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3691.76, which is $733.14 above the current price. AMZN currently public float of 426.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMZN was 5.01M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stocks went down by -5.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.37% and a quarterly performance of 10.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Amazon.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.02% for AMZN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3700 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $4000, previously predicting the price at $3000. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMZN, setting the target price at $4000 in the report published on July 31st of the current year.

AMZN Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3,266.85. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 59.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from WILKE JEFFREY A, who sale 750 shares at the price of $3304.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, WILKE JEFFREY A now owns 11,772 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $2,478,209 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Shelley, the Vice President of Amazon.com Inc., sale 292 shares at $3173.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Reynolds Shelley is holding 5,989 shares at $926,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at +4.13. The total capital return value is set at 12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 124.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.54. Total debt to assets is 34.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.88B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.70. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.