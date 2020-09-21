Search
Can Vroom Inc. (VRM) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s stock price has collected -8.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Vroom Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ :VRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Vroom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.25, which is $23.19 above the current price. VRM currently public float of 80.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRM was 1.30M shares.

VRM’s Market Performance

VRM stocks went down by -8.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.12% and a quarterly performance of -1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Vroom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.42% for VRM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRM reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for VRM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

VRM Trading at -18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -22.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRM fell by -8.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.52. In addition, Vroom Inc. saw -2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -11.17 for the present operating margin
  • +4.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vroom Inc. stands at -23.14. The total capital return value is set at -32.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.32.

Based on Vroom Inc. (VRM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64.

The receivables turnover for the company is 54.11 and the total asset turnover is 2.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

