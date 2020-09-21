Search
Can The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Remain Competitive?

by Nicola Day

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.16. The company’s stock price has collected -4.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE :AZEK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The AZEK Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.31, which is $8.92 above the current price. AZEK currently public float of 83.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZEK was 942.97K shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stocks went down by -4.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.22% and a quarterly performance of 6.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for The AZEK Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.71% for AZEK stocks with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to AZEK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -4.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.11. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 19.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN , who sale 14,091,817 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Sep 15. After this action, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN now owns 6,152,127 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $454,496,328 using the latest closing price.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 14,091,817 shares at $33.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Ares Corporate Opportunities F is holding 39,221,090 shares at $468,552,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.03 for the present operating margin
  • +32.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.25.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 229.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.63. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 36.96M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Quick Links