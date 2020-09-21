Search
Home Trending
Trending

Can Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) went up by 5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $319.00. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/18/20 that Oracle, Snowflake, SoftBank: Stocks That Defined the Week

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE :SNOW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Snowflake Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SNOW currently public float of 28.00M. Today, the average trading volume of SNOW was 18.54M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for SNOW stocks with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

SNOW Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -5.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -135.26 for the present operating margin
  • +55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -131.65. The total capital return value is set at -58.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.29.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DocuSign Inc.?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels D After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels D After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DISH Network Corporation (DISH)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels D After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Express Company?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Western Digital Corporation (WDC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DISH Network Corporation (DISH)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Pummels NFLX After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $575.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20....
Read more
Companies

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.21. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links