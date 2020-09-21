Can Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Remain Competitive?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) went up by 5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $319.00. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/18/20 that Oracle, Snowflake, SoftBank: Stocks That Defined the Week

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE :SNOW) Right Now?

SNOW currently public float of 28.00M. Today, the average trading volume of SNOW was 18.54M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for SNOW stocks with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

SNOW Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -5.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.26 for the present operating margin

+55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -131.65. The total capital return value is set at -58.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.29.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.