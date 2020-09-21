BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Just Got Our Attention

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s stock price has collected -7.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/17/20 that GM Electric-Vehicle News Is ‘Potentially Disruptive’ for These 4 Suppliers

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE :BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for BorgWarner Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.67, which is $6.87 above the current price. BWA currently public float of 205.54M and currently shorts hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWA was 2.71M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA stocks went down by -7.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.90% and a quarterly performance of 13.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for BorgWarner Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.90% for BWA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BWA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

BWA Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.36. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw -10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Aaron Craig, who sale 4,572 shares at the price of $42.65 back on Sep 14. After this action, Aaron Craig now owns 10,971 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $195,006 using the latest closing price.

CALAWAY TONIT M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of BorgWarner Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $40.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that CALAWAY TONIT M is holding 30,394 shares at $122,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.11 for the present operating margin

+20.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 18.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.29. Total debt to assets is 21.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 101.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.