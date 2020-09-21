Search
A Lesson to Learn: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)

by Nicola Day

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went up by 15.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.86. The company’s stock price has collected 36.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :ONTX) Right Now?

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONTX is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.83, which is -$0.37 below the current price. ONTX currently public float of 178.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTX was 20.38M shares.

ONTX’s Market Performance

ONTX stocks went up by 36.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -67.82% and a quarterly performance of -44.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.89% for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.35% for ONTX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 1st of the previous year 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTX reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ONTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ONTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 9th of the previous year.

ONTX Trading at -48.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.70%, as shares sank -61.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX rose by +70.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2582. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. saw -15.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTX starting from Reddy E Premkumar, who sold 527,863 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Aug 27. After this action, Reddy E Premkumar now owns 16,683 shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $143,948 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Michael B, the Director of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., sold 182,492 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Hoffman Michael B is holding 21,919 shares at $49,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -994.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -985.02. The total capital return value is set at -255.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -253.56. Equity return is now at value -214.80, with -101.50 for asset returns.

Quick Links