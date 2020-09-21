A Lesson to Learn: Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.11. The company’s stock price has collected -12.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/18/20 that Don’t Count Banks Out Just Yet. For One Thing, They’re Cheap.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Citigroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.94, which is $24.16 above the current price. C currently public float of 2.08B and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 23.18M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -12.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.80% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Citigroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -21.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to C, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

C Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.95. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -43.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +18.63. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc. (C), the company’s capital structure generated 239.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.58. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.