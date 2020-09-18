Why Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) Is in Such attractive Condition

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 320.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Utz Brands, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.25, which is -$17.92 below the current price. UTZ currently public float of 46.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 895.98K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.39% and a quarterly performance of 28.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Utz Brands, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.95% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 50.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

UTZ Trading at 21.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.65. In addition, Utz Brands, Inc. saw 74.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.