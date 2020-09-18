Why Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock price has collected 125.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$7.09 below the current price. SAVA currently public float of 22.32M and currently shorts hold a 13.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 4.69M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went up by 125.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 107.31% and a quarterly performance of 169.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 458.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.50% for Cassava Sciences, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 87.95% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 51.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SAVA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SAVA Trading at 103.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares surge +105.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +125.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +314.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Cassava Sciences, Inc. saw 36.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from Schoen Eric, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Sep 17. After this action, Schoen Eric now owns 27,300 shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc., valued at $14,080 using the latest closing price.

Schoen Eric, the Chief Financial Officer of Cassava Sciences, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Schoen Eric is holding 25,300 shares at $70,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -46.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.20. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.41.