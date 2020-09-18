Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25.

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ :WWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westwater Resources, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00, which is -$1.8 below the current price. WWR currently public float of 7.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWR was 997.90K shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.46% and a quarterly performance of -22.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.41% for Westwater Resources, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for WWR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.26% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at -15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8410. In addition, Westwater Resources, Inc. saw -17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -49.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.32. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.81.