We Analyzed the Future Direction of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC), Here is What We Found

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) went up by 13.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE :SXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SXC is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SunCoke Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$4.08 below the current price. SXC currently public float of 82.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SXC was 801.63K shares.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 28.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for SunCoke Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.59% for SXC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SXC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SXC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $9 based on the research report published on February 6th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SXC reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 5th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “ Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at 25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +21.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, SunCoke Energy, Inc. saw -42.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Mar 10. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 142,892 shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc., valued at $9,870 using the latest closing price.

SWEETNAM JAMES E, the Director of SunCoke Energy, Inc., bought 5,300 shares at $4.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that SWEETNAM JAMES E is holding 28,417 shares at $24,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+11.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy, Inc. stands at -9.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.81. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.76. Total debt to assets is 43.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 160.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.