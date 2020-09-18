Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) went up by 13.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE :SXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SXC is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SunCoke Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$4.08 below the current price. SXC currently public float of 82.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SXC was 801.63K shares.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 28.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for SunCoke Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.59% for SXC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SXC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SXC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $9 based on the research report published on February 6th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SXC reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 5th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “ Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at 25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +21.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, SunCoke Energy, Inc. saw -42.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Mar 10. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 142,892 shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc., valued at $9,870 using the latest closing price.

SWEETNAM JAMES E, the Director of SunCoke Energy, Inc., bought 5,300 shares at $4.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that SWEETNAM JAMES E is holding 28,417 shares at $24,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.75 for the present operating margin
  • +11.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy, Inc. stands at -9.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.81. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.76. Total debt to assets is 43.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 160.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Previous articleCan Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Veru Inc. (VERU)?

Related Articles

Business

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Trending

The Chart for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.66. The...
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.66. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels ZYNE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) went up by 7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DiamondRock Hospitality Company?

Denise Gardner - 0
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.64. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 7.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $205.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links