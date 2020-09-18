Wall Street Pummels ZYNE After Recent Earnings Report

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) went up by 7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s stock price has collected 8.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ :ZYNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYNE is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$3.8 below the current price. ZYNE currently public float of 27.14M and currently shorts hold a 15.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYNE was 1.37M shares.

ZYNE’s Market Performance

ZYNE stocks went up by 8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.81% and a quarterly performance of -40.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.62% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.13% for ZYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -16.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYNE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ZYNE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZYNE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYNE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ZYNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 31st, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYNE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

ZYNE Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYNE rose by +8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -37.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYNE

The total capital return value is set at -51.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.42. Equity return is now at value -60.20, with -52.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47.