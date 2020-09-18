Wall Street Pummels PLCE After Recent Earnings Report

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) went down by -7.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.47. The company’s stock price has collected 20.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ :PLCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLCE is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for The Children’s Place, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.75, which is -$4.84 below the current price. PLCE currently public float of 13.72M and currently shorts hold a 46.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLCE was 1.32M shares.

PLCE’s Market Performance

PLCE stocks went up by 20.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.80% and a quarterly performance of -28.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for The Children’s Place, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.66% for PLCE stocks with a simple moving average of -28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLCE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PLCE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLCE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $35 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLCE reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the value of $55. The rating they have provided for PLCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLCE, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

PLCE Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares surge +23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLCE rose by +20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, The Children’s Place, Inc. saw -52.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLCE starting from Swan Leah, who bought 4,920 shares at the price of $20.21 back on Aug 31. After this action, Swan Leah now owns 87,143 shares of The Children’s Place, Inc., valued at $99,433 using the latest closing price.

BOLAND ELIZABETH J, the Director of The Children’s Place, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at $39.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BOLAND ELIZABETH J is holding 5,976 shares at $78,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.47 for the present operating margin

+31.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Children’s Place, Inc. stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 17.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.02. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.99. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 132.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.