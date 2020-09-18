Wall Street Pummels MGNX After Recent Earnings Report

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went up by 8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.18. The company’s stock price has collected 15.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MacroGenics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is -$2.22 below the current price. MGNX currently public float of 49.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNX was 610.35K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stocks went up by 15.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.62% and a quarterly performance of 19.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for MacroGenics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for MGNX stocks with a simple moving average of 86.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGNX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on August 3rd of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 1st, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MGNX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

MGNX Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +15.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.33. In addition, MacroGenics, Inc. saw 186.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Galbraith Kenneth, who sold 20,773 shares at the price of $27.11 back on Sep 09. After this action, Galbraith Kenneth now owns 0 shares of MacroGenics, Inc., valued at $563,156 using the latest closing price.

Spitznagel Thomas, the Sr VP, BPD & Manufacturing of MacroGenics, Inc., sold 7,500 shares at $26.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Spitznagel Thomas is holding 0 shares at $201,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MacroGenics, Inc. stands at -236.51. The total capital return value is set at -70.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.60. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -53.00 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.