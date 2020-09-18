Wall Street Pummels HPR After Recent Earnings Report

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected 21.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE :HPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPR is at 4.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.58, which is -$0.3 below the current price. HPR currently public float of 111.29M and currently shorts hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPR was 4.97M shares.

HPR’s Market Performance

HPR stocks went up by 21.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.32% and a quarterly performance of -23.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.03% for HighPoint Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.26% for HPR stocks with a simple moving average of -50.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPR stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for HPR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HPR in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $64 based on the research report published on March 9th of the current year 2020.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPR reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for HPR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 28th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “ Neutral” to HPR, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

HPR Trading at -11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.76%, as shares sank -19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPR rose by +21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3049. In addition, HighPoint Resources Corporation saw -82.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+13.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation stands at -29.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.32. Equity return is now at value -196.20, with -70.00 for asset returns.

Based on HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.65. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.