Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Just Got Our Attention

by Ethane Eddington

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE :VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for VICI Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.97, which is $1 above the current price. VICI currently public float of 532.64M and currently shorts hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VICI was 4.70M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.48% and a quarterly performance of 8.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for VICI Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.39% for VICI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VICI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

VICI Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.51. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw -4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R now owns 95,784 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $127,500 using the latest closing price.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., bought 5,000 shares at $24.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R is holding 90,784 shares at $123,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +66.40 for the present operating margin
  • +97.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +61.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 60.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.69. Total debt to assets is 36.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ball Corporation (BLL)

Related Articles

Business

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Trending

The Chart for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.66. The...
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.66. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels ZYNE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) went up by 7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DiamondRock Hospitality Company?

Denise Gardner - 0
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.64. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 7.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $205.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links