TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ :TTMI) Right Now?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTMI is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TTM Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.96, which is $3.73 above the current price. TTMI currently public float of 99.22M and currently shorts hold a 11.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTMI was 1.18M shares.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI stocks went up by 4.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.50% and a quarterly performance of 1.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for TTM Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.09% for TTMI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $6 based on the research report published on July 2nd of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTMI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TTMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Overweight” to TTMI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

TTMI Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, TTM Technologies, Inc. saw -23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Princiotta Anthony J, who sold 6,564 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 26. After this action, Princiotta Anthony J now owns 14,865 shares of TTM Technologies, Inc., valued at $78,017 using the latest closing price.

Chung Tai Keung, the See Remarks of TTM Technologies, Inc., sold 41,146 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Chung Tai Keung is holding 50,747 shares at $491,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.99 for the present operating margin
  • +13.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies, Inc. stands at +1.54. The total capital return value is set at 4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 117.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.99. Total debt to assets is 42.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

