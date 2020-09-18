The Chart for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.66. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE :WH) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $56.64, which is $2.28 above the current price. WH currently public float of 91.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WH was 904.41K shares.

WH’s Market Performance

WH stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.93% and a quarterly performance of 15.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.61% for WH stocks with a simple moving average of 12.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $55 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2019.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WH, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on July 2nd of the previous year.

WH Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.77. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Strickland Scott R., who sold 1,792 shares at the price of $52.72 back on Aug 27. After this action, Strickland Scott R. now owns 2,775 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., valued at $94,467 using the latest closing price.

Rossi Nicola, the Chief Accounting Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., sold 2,350 shares at $52.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Rossi Nicola is holding 226 shares at $122,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.60 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 13.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 178.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.07. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 175.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.